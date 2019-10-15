Biggest break of season so far from Elite ace Farak

Week four of the Preston and District Snooker League was certainly an entertaining one.

Elite ‘C’ player Farak Ajaib recorded the highest break of the campaign so far, his 103 clearance helping the team to a 6-1 home win against St Gregory’s ‘A’.

Chris Norbury (Elite A) knocked in a 98 break with all the colours still remaining on the table to help his team to an away win against Freckleton 5-2.

St Gregory’s ‘B’ player Liam Foley had a great match against Michael Cooke (Lostock Cons A).

Cooke knocked in a 47 break which under normal circumstances would have been enough to have won the frame.

But Foley came back at him with two breaks of 35 and 28.

Another player worth a big mention for the St Gregory’s ‘B’ team is Gary Snape who knocked in breaks of 28, 27 and 27, winning his frame 106-7 , which helped the team a 7-0 home win and kept them firmly at the top of the Division Two table. In Division Three there was a great result for Deepdale Joes, who beat top-of-the-league Acregate ‘A’ 4-3.

Elite Red continue their good form with a 6-1 win at Wilbraham ‘B’.

And in Division Four, Elite ‘F’ continue to dominate after a 5-2 home win against Whittingham ‘A’ which puts them nine points clear at the top.

Performance of the week goes to Nets Bar with a great 5-2 home win against second-in-the-table Fox Lane, Robert Marsh leading the way for the hosts with an 82-37 win.