Big Interview: Chorley’s South African overseas ace Wian van Zyl

Craig Salmon talks to Chorley’s overseas amateur batsman Wian van Zyl, who is from South Africa

South African Wian van Zyl has learned plenty about himself since arriving on these shores last year to further his cricketing education.

The 21-year-old plumped for Chorley – and the competitive nature of the Northern Premier League – as the place to go in order to gain useful experience of playing in English conditions.

It is fair to say both player and club are happy with the arrangement so far.

Van Zyl’s enjoyed a fine first season in the UK last year, hitting 791 runs at an average of 41.63 with a top score of 134.

The aggressive opening batsman’s style is particularly suited to the shortest format of the game.

And that was very much evident as his quick-fire runs at the top of the order helped the Windsor Park outfit win the T20 Cup on finals day at Fulwood and Broughton’s Highfield ground in 2018.

After such a great first season in England, Van Zyl returned to Central Lancashire this summer for another stint with Chorley.

Although he has not quite hit the heights of last season so far over the first month of the campaign, the signs are that he is beginning to come to terms with English conditions again.

He is hoping to inspire the club to more success this year in the league and cups.

“It’s been brilliant playing for Chorley,” said Van Zyl, who was born in Paarl and played his junior cricket for Boland in Western Cape.

“I have enjoyed every second of it.

“I said to my parents and my friends and family, that when you come overseas and play you learn a lot about yourself and your cricket.

“Especially when you come to a place like England where the conditions are so much different from what you get back home in South Africa.

“So it’s always beneficial to come and spend time playing overseas and see how you can handle yourselves on and off the pitch.

“I felt it was an unbelievable first season for me at Chorley last year. Hopefully I can repeat that this year.”

Having been used to the fast, dry, bouncy pitches in his homeland, Van Zyl admits the conditions in England do take time to get used to.

“South Africa the decks are obviously harder than here in England,” he said.

“The outfields are always very quick back home.

“It’s obviously nice and warm back home.

“The UK can be pretty wet and cold – the wickets are slow.

“It does take quite a bit to gets used to but it’s great to experience such condition.

“So far, this summer has been a little bit of a struggle – I don’t think I have got 100% used to the conditions yet.

“But I am sure I will get there.

“Things are getting better – things seem to be coming together.

“Hopefully I can get a few big scores over the coming weeks and months for the team.”

One of the main reasons why Van Zyl as flourished in English conditions is the welcome he has received among his team-mates at Chorley, who take on Blackpool at Windsor Park today.

He also praised the influence of skipper Andrew Holdsworth, who has given him a massive amount of support.

“I honestly think Andy is one of the best captains I have played within my whole life,” he said.

“Just watching him how he goes about things, I really think he is a great captain.

“My team-mates are really good, they are extremely friendly guys.

“There’s a lot of thinking cricketers in the team which helps me a lot in terms of being out there in the field and also with my technique.

“There are really a lot of great people at the club.

“They have really made me feel at home which helps a lot when you’re young and away from home.”

While Van Zyl is still very much in the formative years of his career, he is eager to make the most out of his ability.

He would love to one day realise his boyhood ambition of playing the sport professionally and, who knows, represent his country one day.

“I started playing cricket at a very young age,” said Van Zyl, who spent the winter playing club cricket in Australia.

“I fell in love with the sport and I just love the game.

“I love every single thing about it.

“Even when sometimes it’s not going as well as you would like, I still love the game.

“My plan for the future is to play at a high level and get myself into the professional system.

“I definitely would like to play county cricket and that’s my big aim for the future.

“It’s always a big dream for anybody to represent their country and that is mine, but my first focus is to try and get on to the county cricket circuit.