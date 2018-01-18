Basketball ace Milly Knowles set to pursue her American dream

A rising basketball star has won a place at a prestigious American university on a sporting scholarship.

Milly Knowles, who is in the second year of her level 3 extended diploma in basketball studies at Myerscough College, will play and study at Eastern Washington University, on the West Coast, where she will represent the Eagles in Division One of the college system.

She will study physiotherapy at EWU, during a four-year scholarship programme.

Milly, 18, said: “I feel so proud, but also very blessed and honoured to have this amazing opportunity.

“It really is a massive dream of mine come true.

“In America, basketball is a massive sport, so I think playing out there is going to be absolutely amazing.

“When I played for Great Britain this summer I played in front of 2,000 fans, although this doesn’t match the 6,000 the girls EWU played in front of the other night.”

Last year Milly, who has represented England and Great Britain was named England Schools MVP (most valuable player), which brought her to the attention of EWU.