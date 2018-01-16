Smiles all around as runners from across the north west descend upon Garstang

Runners from across the North West turned up in their hundreds to take part in the annual Garstang 10k run.

Some 470 out of 500 competitors successfully crossed the finish line at Garstang Academy on Sunday (January 14), raising an estimated total of £3,500 for the school’s new all-weather pitch.

Nicola Unsworth, Amanda Fuller, Fiona Little and Nickola Walker.

Event organiser for the last 10 years, Steve Ashcroft, of the Fylde Coast Runners, said: “It went very well, with around 500 runners making sure there was a great turnout.

“The Garstang 10k has been going for more than 30 years and it sells out each year.

“Every year we have to turn away at least 100 people because we are at maximum capacity. A lot of people don’t apply because it’s full as well.

“If there was extra parking facilities available to us then we could expand the race and raise even more funds for the community.

Archie who was officially entered in the Fun Run

“All in all it’s a great event and this year was no different.”

The winner was Rob Webb of Rossendale Harriers, crossing the line with a time of 32 mins 20 secs.

The first woman to cross the line was Amanda Crook of Southport Waterloo Athletic Club with a time of 35 mins 22 secs.

The two mile fun run that also took place was won by schoolboy Luke Rawcliffe with a time of 10 mins 53 secs. The first girl to cross the line was Gracie Scott with a time of 13 mins and 14 secs.

Friends Luke Worden (11) and Lewis Bell (12).

Assistant business manager at Garstang Academy, Tracey Jones, said: “We loved the day. The race was fantastic with the weather holding up really well for the racers and supporters scattered throughout the route.

“We had about 60 students from the school in the fun run with them all having sponsorship to their name.

“Everyone was awarded a medal and given a hot chocolate at the end of what was a great day. It was a blast.”

Among those who helped out on the day were the Garstang Lions and Garstang Rotary Club, stewarding and manning water stations along the route.

A two mile fun run was also organised as well as the 10km race.

The race was started by the Mayor, Peter Ryder, the Mayoress and school principal Alasdair Ashcroft.

Tracey said: “We’d like to thank Booths and Sainsburys for providing bacon, sausages, and bread rolls for the event. They have been strong supporters of the of the event in previous years as well and supportive of the school in what we do in the community.”