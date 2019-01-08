Project Feed Chorley: Extra £3,000 raised for food bank warehouse thanks to festive four mile run

The campaign to raise £20,000 for Chorley’s LW Storehouse food bank may have been hit before Christmas but fund-raising hasn’t stopped there!

Between Christmas and New Year’s hundreds of runners turned out at Astley Park for the inaugural Astley Park Festive Four Miler to raise money for Project Feed Chorley; the campaign to raise £20,000 for a new food bank storage warehouse unit in the car park of the LivingWaters church off Bolton Street.

The inaugural Astley Park Festive Four Miler

Some 300 eager runners turned up to the park on Sunday, December 30, to burn off a mince pie or three while also raising a staggering £3,000 for the appeal.

A spokesman for the LW Storehouse said: “So much can be achieved when everyone comes together for the common good.

“Well done and thanks to everyone who signed up and helped out.”

The money is set to go towards the decorating the interior of the warehouse, which will need floor tiling, lighting, and new storage among other things.

The winner, David Cullen

The race – which was organised by Epic Events, Montane Lakeland 50 and 100, and the Chorley Athletic and Triathlon Club – was won by David Cullen, with Katie Hewison second and Dan Edwards third.