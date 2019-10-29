2019 Rugby World Cup: These are the pubs showing this weekend's final in Preston, Chorley, Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre and Lancaster

As you may have heard, this Saturday sees England take on South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

But will you be watching it in the comfort of your own home, or marking the big occasion down the pub with friends?

Here are some of the pubs and venues in Lancashire that will be open and showing the big final:

Lane Ends Hotel

442 Blackpool Road Ashton-On-Ribble, Lancashire, PR2 1HX

Ballers Sports Bar Preston

158-159 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EJ

War Horse

Buckshaw Avenue Buckshaw Village, Lancashire, PR7 7JD

County Hotel

Church Road Lytham, St Annes, FY8 5LH

Thatched House

Ball Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 7BG

Village Hotel Club Blackpool

E Park Dr, Blackpool, FY3 8LL

The Albion

226 Red Bank Road Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ

Grosvenor Casino

The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB

Strawberry Gardens

Heysham Road Heysham, Lancashire, LA3 2NZ