2019 Rugby World Cup: These are the pubs showing this weekend's final in Preston, Chorley, Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre and Lancaster

As you may have heard, this Saturday sees England take on South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
But will you be watching it in the comfort of your own home, or marking the big occasion down the pub with friends?
Here are some of the pubs and venues in Lancashire that will be open and showing the big final:
Lane Ends Hotel
442 Blackpool Road Ashton-On-Ribble, Lancashire, PR2 1HX
Ballers Sports Bar Preston
158-159 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EJ
War Horse
Buckshaw Avenue Buckshaw Village, Lancashire, PR7 7JD
County Hotel
Church Road Lytham, St Annes, FY8 5LH
Thatched House
Ball Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 7BG
Village Hotel Club Blackpool
E Park Dr, Blackpool, FY3 8LL
The Albion
226 Red Bank Road Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ
Grosvenor Casino
The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB
Strawberry Gardens
Heysham Road Heysham, Lancashire, LA3 2NZ