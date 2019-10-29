2019 Rugby World Cup: These are the pubs showing this weekend's final in Preston, Chorley, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

As you may have heard, this Saturday sees England take on South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
But will you be watching it in the comfort of your own home, or marking the big occasion down the pub with friends?
Here are some of the pubs and venues in Lancashire that will be open and showing the big final:
Preston venues:
Ballers Sports Bar Preston
158-159 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EJ
Fishers
1 Fishergate, Preston, PR1 3NN
Lane Ends Hotel
442 Blackpool Road Ashton-On-Ribble, Lancashire, PR2 1HX
War Horse
Buckshaw Avenue Buckshaw Village, Lancashire, PR7 7JD
Thatched House
Ball Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 7BG
Yates
144-146 Church Street, Preston, PR1 3AB
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre venues:
Bradley's Sports Bar
Mill Farm Sports Village, Coronation Way, Wesham, PR4 3JZ
Counting House
10 Talbot Square Blackpool FY1 1NG
County Hotel
Church Road Lytham, St Annes, FY8 5LH
Fylde Rugby Club
Woodlands Memorial Ground, Blackpool Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4EL
Grosvenor Casino
The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB
Lord Derby
St Annes Road West, St Annes, FY8 1RG
Shovels
260 Common Edge Road Blackpool FY4 5DH
Ship & Royal
91 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EH
Taps
12 Henry Street, Lytham, FY8 5LE
The Albion
226 Red Bank Road Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ
The Crossbar
Poolfoot Farm Sports & Leisure Complex, Butts Road, Thornton, FY5 4HX
The Mount
Mount Road, Fleetwood, FY7 6QE
The Showboat & Uncle Tom's Sports Bar
44-46 Queen's Promenade Blackpool FY2 9RW
Victoria Hotel
Church Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3NE
Village Hotel Club Blackpool
E Park Dr, Blackpool, FY3 8LL
Walkabout Blackpool
1-9 Queen Street Blackpool FY1 1NL
Yates
407-411 The Promenade Blackpool FY1 6BQ
Would you like your venue to be included in our list? Email colin.ainscough@jpimedia.co.uk