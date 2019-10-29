2019 Rugby World Cup: These are the pubs showing this weekend's final in Preston, Chorley, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

As you may have heard, this Saturday sees England take on South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

But will you be watching it in the comfort of your own home, or marking the big occasion down the pub with friends?

Here are some of the pubs and venues in Lancashire that will be open and showing the big final:

Preston venues:

Ballers Sports Bar Preston

158-159 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EJ

Fishers

1 Fishergate, Preston, PR1 3NN

Lane Ends Hotel

442 Blackpool Road Ashton-On-Ribble, Lancashire, PR2 1HX

War Horse

Buckshaw Avenue Buckshaw Village, Lancashire, PR7 7JD

Thatched House

Ball Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 7BG

Yates

144-146 Church Street, Preston, PR1 3AB

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre venues:

Bradley's Sports Bar

Mill Farm Sports Village, Coronation Way, Wesham, PR4 3JZ

Counting House

10 Talbot Square Blackpool FY1 1NG

County Hotel

Church Road Lytham, St Annes, FY8 5LH

Fylde Rugby Club

Woodlands Memorial Ground, Blackpool Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4EL

Grosvenor Casino

The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BB

Lord Derby

St Annes Road West, St Annes, FY8 1RG

Shovels

260 Common Edge Road Blackpool FY4 5DH

Ship & Royal

91 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EH

Taps

12 Henry Street, Lytham, FY8 5LE

The Albion

226 Red Bank Road Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0HJ

The Crossbar

Poolfoot Farm Sports & Leisure Complex, Butts Road, Thornton, FY5 4HX

The Mount

Mount Road, Fleetwood, FY7 6QE

The Showboat & Uncle Tom's Sports Bar

44-46 Queen's Promenade Blackpool FY2 9RW

Victoria Hotel

Church Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3NE

Village Hotel Club Blackpool

E Park Dr, Blackpool, FY3 8LL

Walkabout Blackpool

1-9 Queen Street Blackpool FY1 1NL

Yates

407-411 The Promenade Blackpool FY1 6BQ

Would you like your venue to be included in our list? Email colin.ainscough@jpimedia.co.uk