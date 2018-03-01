Win tickets to meet the Marvel Super Heroes

Some say that you should never meet your hero, but try telling that to a child when they find out they can come face-to-face with their favourite Marvel character at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

The prestigious visitor attraction is set to unveil its brand new £1 million Marvel Super Heroes area next month which will feature the likes of Hulk, Thor and Spider-Man.

Zones revolving around Hulk, Thor and Spider-Man are in the process of being erected, and will feature hands-on interactive experiences drawing on the film and comic incarnations of each character.

To celebrate the arrival of the gang, the attraction is offering ten lucky groups of four the chance to get up close and personal with part of the Avengers team.

Thor and more

Winners of the competition will be given access to the all-new area of the attraction which spans over 5000 square feet.

The three Avengers will also be joined by a selection of fellow Marvel Super Here’s although who they are remains tightly under wraps for now.

As well as introducing three new wax figures, Madame Tussauds Blackpool will introduce a comic book store where kids - and adults - can immerse themselves in the adventures of their idols. The comic book store will act as a portal which will lead them into the worlds of each character.

Something for everyone

There’s something for all age groups to enjoy at Madame Tussauds Blackpool with immersive experiences featuring old and new faces from across the pop-culture spectrum.

Visitors can mingle with the stars (in wax form) including the likes of Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande. Wax figures of Olly Murs, Johnny Rotten and Tom Jones are also present alongside funky silent disco booths meaning there is someone for every music fan.

Sports fanatics can also get up close and personal with their favourite sport stars at the attraction. Wax figures of Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton, MMA fighter Conor McGregor and four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah all call Madame Tussauds Blackpool their home.

Soap addicts can stop for a drink in the Rovers Return and pose with an array of Coronation Street characters, including Jack and Vera Duckworth and popular barmaid Michelle Connor.

If you have a soft spot for the royals, you can enjoy a selfie with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, or with Her Royal Highness Elizabeth II.

Apply before 28th of March

To win tickets to the new exhibit applicants must simply email their name, address, phone number and email address with the subject header "Lancashire Post"

or visit www.madametussauds.co.uk to find out more.

Competitors must apply by the 28th of March if they want to be in with a chance of winning.

Whether you want to team up with the Avengers, or enjoy a pint with Ken Barlow, you’re bound to find one of your idols at Madame Tussauds.

