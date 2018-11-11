Parade makes its way through Penwortham to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War Hundreds paraded through Penwortham in honour of those who lost their lives in the First World War. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Hundreds paraded through Penwortham in honour of those who lost their lives in the First World War. To mark 100 years since the end of the conflict, members of the public braved the rain for a remembrance service at St Leonard's Church. Hundreds paraded through Penwortham in honour of those who lost their lives in the First World War. Wreath were then laid at Penwortham war memorial. Hundreds paraded through Penwortham in honour of those who lost their lives in the First World War. Hundreds paraded through Penwortham in honour of those who lost their lives in the First World War. Hundreds paraded through Penwortham in honour of those who lost their lives in the First World War. Hundreds paraded through Penwortham in honour of those who lost their lives in the First World War. 'Slingshot' Preston roundabout will 'lead to panic' APPEAL: Steaming ahead with new idea for a gateway feature in Penwortham