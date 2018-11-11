Parade makes its way through Penwortham to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War

Have your say

Hundreds paraded through Penwortham in honour of those who lost their lives in the First World War.

To mark 100 years since the end of the conflict, members of the public braved the rain for a remembrance service at St Leonard's Church.

Wreath were then laid at Penwortham war memorial.

