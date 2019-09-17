Would you bid for a piece of history from Preston North End's Deepdale stadium?

A piece of Preston North End history is going under the hammer.

A turnstile from PNE’s Deepdale stadium is up for auction, having been removed during the stadium’s renovation in the mid-90s.

The turnstile is expected to fetch plenty of interest in the auction, at Regent Auctions in Blackpool. The sale follows the recent auction of a turnstile from Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road ground. The guide price for the turnstile is £400 to £600.

Olly Ashton, auctioneer at Regent said: “The Blackpool FC turnstile went really well, and I don’t see why this won’t be just as popular.”

The auction will take place at 11am at The Regent Cinema on Church Street on September 26, where monthly auctions are held on the last Thursday of every month with live online bidding as well as bidding in the room.

Online bidders are invited to register to bid through their website regentauctions.co.uk

Further information on submitting lots into the auction can be obtained on 01253 290879.