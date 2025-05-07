VE Day: 17 emotive pictures of Preston when the war ended and people celebrated in the streets

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th May 2025, 09:59 BST

There had been few reasons to party or celebrate during the war.

And although it was early days with tensions in Japan still ongoing, when VE Day dawned people couldn’t wait to get together and enjoy the first taste of freedom for six long years.

Across Lancashire and Preston, families came together to organise street parties. Long tables adorned with cloths with borrowed dining chairs lined either side seating children, parents and grandparents for a day to remember.

A street party in full swing off Adelphi Street

1. VE Day memories

A street party in full swing off Adelphi Street | National World

VE Day party St Walburgs Institute. Photograph supplied by Irene Webb of Beech Grove Ashton

2. VE Day in Preston

VE Day party St Walburgs Institute. Photograph supplied by Irene Webb of Beech Grove Ashton | National World

VE Day street party in full swing

3. VE Day

VE Day street party in full swing | National World

VE Day memories

4. VE Day memories

VE Day memories | National World

