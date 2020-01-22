Unity is key theme at Holocaust Memorial Day Service in Preston

Have your say

'Standing together’ is to be the theme of this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day Service in Preston.

Poetry and readings are to be shared at the service at the Church of St George the Martyr off Lune Street.

The special service, which will be led by Fr David Craven, takes place on Monday, January 27 between 11am and 12pm.

Separately a discussion about Holocaust Memorial Day is also taking place today.

The discussion which will feature panelists will be chaired by Preston City Council (PCC) cabinet member for Communities and Social Justice coun Nweeda Khan.

A spokesman for the event, hosted by Preston Communities and PCC, said: “The discussion will be aimed at covering the lived experiences of people from the Preston area.

“How do peoples experiences and perceptions compare to the statistical data.

“Is Preston a safe and welcoming environment?”

The event will be held at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Market Square today between 5.30pm and 7pm.

It will feature panellists from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), the Racial Equality Council, Disability North West, representatives from the Faith Covenant and the city council.

Refreshments and food will be available.

Entry is free but participants are encouraged to book through eventbrite.