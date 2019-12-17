Time is ticking by as Asia Pacific textile exhibition to close this weekend

Have your say

Time is ticking by as an Asia Pacific textile exhibition will close this weekend.

Woven Austronesia takes visitors through the craft shared by Austronesian speakers as they spread as far as Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Oceania, and Madagascar.

A spokesman said: “In the Pre-Columbian world, Austronesian speakers were the most widely dispersed ethnolinguistic population.

“Through the migration of Austronesian Speakers, not only was language spread but the expansion lead to trade and sharing of Crafts between groups.

"The objects on display explore the similarities and origins of Textiles throughout Austronesian Ethographic location through collections in the National British museum, the Research Centre for Digital Humanities and the Gawthorpe Collection.”

The free exhibition is on everyday between 9am and 5pm until Sunday, December 22 in the PR1 Gallery at the University of Central Lancashire.