These are the 24 things you can no longer do in Preston

As the wheels of progress keep turning, we have had to say goodbye to many favourites from shops to nightclubs.

Here are 24 things you can no longer do in Preston:

The Manxman shut in 1990 when Preston Council decided it wanted to redevelop the docks.

1. Go for a night out on the Manxman

It was ripped up in 1994.

2. Play on the plastic pitch at Deepdale

The Sumners was bulldozed in August last year and the garrison shut in 2013.

3. Have a pint in the Sumners or the Garrison before the game

The original baths opened in 1851 and closed in 1936. The second baths opened in 1935 and closed in 1991.

4. Go for a swim in Saul Street Baths

