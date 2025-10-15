Originally opened in 1851 and later rebuilt in 1936, it served as a public swimming baths and washhouse, offering local people a place to swim, learn, and gather.
Many Prestonians remember school swimming lessons there, as well as weekend visits with friends or family.
The baths were also known for their versatility. The main pool could be covered with a removable floor to create the Queen’s Hall, a space used for dances, concerts, and other community events.
While the building may not have been grand, it was a familiar and important place to many.
After closing in 1991, it was eventually demolished, and Preston Crown Court now stands on the site. For those who used it, Saul Street Baths remains a quiet but meaningful part of Preston’s local history.
