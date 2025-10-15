The story of a swimming pool which transformed into a dance hall and was a meaningful part of Preston life

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:07 BST

Saul Street Baths was a much-loved part of Preston’s everyday life for well over a century.

Originally opened in 1851 and later rebuilt in 1936, it served as a public swimming baths and washhouse, offering local people a place to swim, learn, and gather.

Many Prestonians remember school swimming lessons there, as well as weekend visits with friends or family.

The baths were also known for their versatility. The main pool could be covered with a removable floor to create the Queen’s Hall, a space used for dances, concerts, and other community events.

While the building may not have been grand, it was a familiar and important place to many.

After closing in 1991, it was eventually demolished, and Preston Crown Court now stands on the site. For those who used it, Saul Street Baths remains a quiet but meaningful part of Preston’s local history.

This picture was taken in 1969 and shows workmen putting down the flooring which would become the famous ballroom - as Saul Street Baths doubled up as a dancing venue

1. Saul Street Baths

This picture was taken in 1969 and shows workmen putting down the flooring which would become the famous ballroom - as Saul Street Baths doubled up as a dancing venue Photo: Archive

It wasn't just the inside that looked very grand, the outside was too. How many people must have walked through those pillars over the years?

2. Saul Street Baths

It wasn't just the inside that looked very grand, the outside was too. How many people must have walked through those pillars over the years? Photo: Archive

This image shows a large group of protestors gathered outside Saul Street Baths to complain about its closure

3. Saul Street Baths

This image shows a large group of protestors gathered outside Saul Street Baths to complain about its closure Photo: Archive

Because Saul Street Baths was also used as a dance hall the interior was very different to many other swimming venues around the county. It's grandeur can be seen here in this image from 1986

4. Saul Street Baths

Because Saul Street Baths was also used as a dance hall the interior was very different to many other swimming venues around the county. It's grandeur can be seen here in this image from 1986 Photo: Archive

