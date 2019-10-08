The 8 true horror stories and creepiest unexplained events from Preston's history

During the buildings time as a public house tenants spoke of seeinga tallgaunt figure.The figure is believed to be thehaunting spirit of Robert Clay, who had strangled two young girls and buried them beneath the cellar floor.
The ghost of Private Patrick McCaffrey is said to appear in the In the officers mess at the barracks. He was aged just 19 when, on Friday September 13 he fired a shot from his rifle which killed two officers. He was later hanged for the crime.
Locals have claimed to hear blood-curdling screams at dead of night near Miley Tunnel, where it is is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died on the track near Deepdale Bridge Station in December 1866.