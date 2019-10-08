The 8 true horror stories and creepiest unexplained events from Preston's history

Every town and city across the country has its fair share of creepy stories and myths, and Preston is no exception.

How many of these stories have you heard over the years?

The ghost of Dorothy Southworth is said to walk the Hall and ground of Samlesbury Hall.Dorothy died of a broken heart after her secret lover was killed by her brother in a brutal ambush.

1. Dorothy Southworth - Samlesbury Hall

During the buildings time as a public house tenants spoke of seeinga tallgaunt figure.The figure is believed to be thehaunting spirit of Robert Clay, who had strangled two young girls and buried them beneath the cellar floor.

2. George Hotel

The ghost of Private Patrick McCaffrey is said to appear in the In the officers mess at the barracks. He was aged just 19 when, on Friday September 13 he fired a shot from his rifle which killed two officers. He was later hanged for the crime.

3. Queens Lancashire Regiment Museum

Locals have claimed to hear blood-curdling screams at dead of night near Miley Tunnel, where it is is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died on the track near Deepdale Bridge Station in December 1866.

4. Miley Tunnel

