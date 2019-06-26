Take a look around: Mind-boggling £1.1m Lancashire castle with a moat once visited by Charlotte Brontë



Visited by John Ruskin and explored by Charlotte Brontë, Thurland Castle is a historic leviathan. There are countless rooms, the grounds are majestic, and the drawing room was once the castle's ballroom. This is a stunning home. Do yourself a favour and take a look around...

Thurland Castle dates back to the 11th century.

The property in question constitutes the principal wing of this historic Grade II moated castle.

The stunning castle also comes with a Lordship, and let's face it, who doesn't want to be Lord of the Manor?

The reception room alone is larger than most houses...

