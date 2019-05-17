Preston Pals wind up Memorial Trust by donating left over funds and archive material to Lancashire Infantry Museum

After more than nine years of community work, Preston Pals Memorial Trust is winding down, handing over its residual funds to the Lancashire Infantry Museum.



The fund-raising group was formed in 2010 by Andrew Mather, to create a memorial to the Preston Pals, who went from the town to fight in World War I.

Lord Shuttleworth, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire (right), accompanied by Colonel Steve Davies of the Duke of Lancasters Regiment, unveils the plaque in 2012

Members achieved their goal, with the memorial installed at Preston Station in July 2012.

As they have now completed all projects, they decided to wind the memorial trust down and donate leftover funds of £760 to the museum, along with an extensive archive.

Andrew Mather said: “We have achieved our aim. The Pals are collectively remembered in their home town. The tablet at the station is a permanent reminder to all of their bravery. When we came to wind up the Trust, the only proper home for our remaining funds and the extensive archive we have built up was the Lancashire Infantry Museum.”

Lt Col (Rtd) John Downham, chairman of the Museum Trustees, said: “Both the funds and the archive are very welcome. We are always in need of funding to continue telling the stories of Lancashire’s soldiers, but a detailed archive such as this about a specific and identifiable group of men such as the Preston Pals, is of great value for historians.”



