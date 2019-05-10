National Lottery funding boosts Lancaster church roof fund

St Paul’s Parish Hall in Scotforth has been given a boost after the National Lottery Fund issued a grant of £115,000 for the building can be re-roofed.

The grant will enable this very busy community hub to be preserved for generations to come, and will enable the management team to look at widening the variety of groups and support networks that are able to access the building.

This work has only been made possible by money raised by National Lottery players and the project will focus on re-roofing the entire building.

The management team will then redecorate areas which have suffered from rainwater ingress and ensure the building is a comfortable ‘home’ to the community groups and people who use it.

The parish hall roofing project began last month and is already having an impact in the community.

The work being undertaken is very visible and is providing a talking point and raising awareness of the building and it being available to access for the many and varied groups it hosts.

Jayne Weatherill, church warden and chair of the management team, said that the community and parish users are “thrilled to have received this support and are extremely grateful to National Lottery players”.

She said: “It is a joy to now be able to plan for the long-term future of the parish hall and to ensure that it is available for many generations to come.

“We are in the process of planning a Celebration Event on Saturday July 20 from 10am to noon where anyone can come along and meet the people who host groups or activities in the hall and see what opportunities are available.

“There will also be an official unveiling of a National Lottery Plaque to commemorate the grant, free refreshments and children’s games.”