They focus on high schools in the 1990s, mainly - the classrooms, kids, teachers and everything in between. You might be pictured!
Lancashire Retro: 31 of the best photos taking you back to the late 1980s, including people and places
1 / 8
These fantastic photos take us right back to school in the 1990s.
They focus on high schools in the 1990s, mainly - the classrooms, kids, teachers and everything in between. You might be pictured!
Lancashire Retro: 31 of the best photos taking you back to the late 1980s, including people and places