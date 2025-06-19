The town’s textile industry was the backbone of it economy and provided employment for many, with factories like Horrockses and Dick Kerr and Co playing a central role in daily life. Streets bustled with workers, while families shopped in traditional markets and high street stores including Preston Industrical Co-operative Society.
Entertainment revolved around cinemas like the Odeon and Palace which were filled with locals eager to catch the latest films, while dance halls and pubs offered lively weekend fun. The iconic Preston Guild Hall, though yet to host the famous Guild celebrations, was already a key venue for community events and concerts.
A sense of community flourished in parks such as Avenham Park, where families gathered for picnics and recreation.