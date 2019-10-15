Kirkham Grammar School: 73 pictures of school life in the 90s
Did you go to Kirkham Grammar School in the 1990s?
If you did, you'll see some fabulous memories in our archive gallery
Pupil Kingsley Shaw (12), has been selected to sing in York Minster next year, as well as being offered a place in Northern Cathedral Singers
jpimediaresell
Members of "Twister", the Young Enterprise Scheme, with some of their "wind-chime" products. Pictured front, from left, Raj Kanda, with Lisa Helin (centre) and Emma Batho
jpimediaresell
The four New Zealand exchange students (left to right) Katherine Wyatt 18, Wiki Harwood 17, Daniel Toloa 19, Nick Bunny 18.
jpimediaresell
CCF day troops on parade
jpimediaresell
View more