Iconic James Bond car from Goldfinger for sale complete with original gadgets, machine guns and 'tire-slashers'
An iconic Aston Martin from James Bond movies Goldfinger and Thunderball is to be sold at auction - complete with fully-functioning gadgets.
Described as 'the world's most famous car', the 1965 DB5 includes Browning .30 caliber machine guns, wheel-hub mounted tire-slashers, smoke screen dispensers and revolving license plates.
Auctioneer RM Sotheby's is expecting the motor to fetch between $4m and $6m (3.1 - 4.7m) when it goes under the hammer on August 15
The lots is described as a highly desirable acquisition for the serious marque collector or secret agent.
Two modified cars were built to be used in the iconic bond flick Goldfinger; one for stunt driving and chase sequences, and the other for interior shots and close-ups
The gadgets were designed by special effects whizz John Stears after he visited Aston Martins Newport-Pagnell plant in late 1963.
