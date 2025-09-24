'I can't believe the price' - shared ownership mews property in Cottam, Preston is cheapest Rightmove house

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:01 BST

This is a fantastic opportunity to step on to the property ladder.

It’s a mews property with two-bedrooms, set in a semi-rural area yet close to major road links and local amenities.

The property features a bright, spacious lounge and a stylish kitchen diner with French doors leading to a private garden.

The main bedroom enjoys scenic views, while the second includes built-in storage. A sleek bathroom boasts a full three-piece suite.

Outside, there’s a lawned garden with patio and storage, plus allocated gated parking.

It’s shared ownership and the price of £68,000 represents a 40% share of the property.

See eXp UK, North West

