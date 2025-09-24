It’s a mews property with two-bedrooms, set in a semi-rural area yet close to major road links and local amenities.
The property features a bright, spacious lounge and a stylish kitchen diner with French doors leading to a private garden.
The main bedroom enjoys scenic views, while the second includes built-in storage. A sleek bathroom boasts a full three-piece suite.
Outside, there’s a lawned garden with patio and storage, plus allocated gated parking.
It’s shared ownership and the price of £68,000 represents a 40% share of the property.
ICYMI: Beautifully renovated 3 bed semi-detached house for sale in Preston's Ingol area with large garden
Imposing and characterful 6 bed Victorian semi-detached for sale on Garstang Road in Preston's Fulwood area