We decided to ask AI which ones were the best and why and through Chat GPT we soon came up with ‘it’s favourites’.

They were striking street scenes, the pictures with the best stories.

AI commented ‘You can see how street layouts, shops, and even buses have evolved — but also how some buildings and rhythms of life have stayed the same. For example, Church Street or Friargate in the 1960s still feel familiar today, but with fewer cars, more pedestrians, and far fewer chains.’

It also said ‘Many of these photos capture ordinary moments — people walking home, school kids hanging about, or men standing outside a pub. That’s the beauty: it’s not staged, it’s honest, candid, real.

Do you like them too?

A scene from 1964 showing people walking past shops and buildings in Preston

A street scene with a double‑deck bus in Preston, 1955

A photo of Preston residents circa 1950 — workers, holidaymakers, local people posing

Street scene in Preston, 1960s — Church Street, Friargate with cars and shops