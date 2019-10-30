How a former Leyland teacher is honouring WW1 war heroes in Wheelton by asking residents to display poppies in the windows of houses were the soldiers lived

Cen Jaynes wants to honour soldiers in his area
A local historian is calling for Wheelton residents who now live in the former houses of First World War soldiers to show respect and put a poppy in their window.

With an active interest in the world wars, father-of-two Cen Jaynes began researching where soldiers lived via A Street Near You website and found 14 results.

Cen Jaynes with a giant poppy displayed in his window

The 69-year-old, who has three grandchildren, informed the current residents via the Wheelton Parish Council newsletter, asking them to display a red poppy and card in their windows to honour them.

Cen, the former head of humanities at Wellfield High School, in Leyland, said: “Having lived around Wheelton, I started researching for friends and neighbours and then I looked into family trees.

“I got more interested in the First World War and Chorley Pals and my daughter told me about A Street Near You.

“All you need to do is put in your postcode.

Cen Jaynes' list

“If a soldier lived in someone’s house I thought it would be nice for them to know and to have a poppy in their window for Remembrance Day - November 11.

“I have just been telling people I know about it and I put it in the parish newsletter for people to read.

“There are two where I live - Victoria Street - and it would be good to see more. I am planning on contacting the Royal British Legion in Chorley too.

“Not all soldiers’ names are on the war memorial so it was a nice addition to the parish newsletter.

“I wish to thank Wheelton Parish Council for their interest and support in this project.”

The soldiers Cen found lived in the area are: Lance Cpl Robert Charles Thompson, Royal Lancs Regt (RLR), 7 Meadow St; Pte Robert Anglezarke, Loyal North Lancs Regt (LNLR), 5 Victoria St; Lance Cpl Robert McClellan, LNLR, 23 Meadow St; Pte Richard Prescott, LNLR, 31 Meadow St; Pte Horrocks, LRL, 1 Bennet Row; Pte John Snape, South Wales Borderers, 8 Albert St; Pte Herbert Dixon, LNL, Calendar Cottage; Lance Sgt William Fidler, Kings Liverpool Regt (KLR), 3 Albert St; Pte Richard Woodcock, KLR, 2 Briers Brow; Pte Norman Rigby, LNR, West View; Pte Albert Rigby LNL, Kenyon Lane; Sapper Cecil Chadwick, Royal Engineers, Kenyon Lane; Pte Robert Rigby Grimshaw, Coldstream Guards, 1 Victoria Terrace; Pte James Whittle, Lancs Fusiliers, Black Lion Farm, Heapey.