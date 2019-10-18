Here are 13 things that happened first in Preston - how many did you know?

2. Preston was the first UK town to have its street lit by gas
Behind the large wall seen on the right was the former works of the Preston Gaslight Company. This operation began in 1816 and gave Preston boasting rights to having been the first provincial town in England to have it's streets lit.
4. The first place in the UK where Mormon baptisms took place
The first Mormon baptisms outside North America took place at the River Ribble in Preston.They were held on July 30, 1837, where nine individuals were baptised in the river, in the presence of a crowd of around 8,000 onlookers.