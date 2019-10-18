Here are 16 things that happened first in Preston - how many did you know?

Here are 13 things that happened first in Preston - how many did you know?

This week Matalan opened its latest store in Preston, more than 20 years after the first store in the country opened in the city.

Here we look back at all the firsts from Preston's history, from way back when, to some of the cities more recent achievements. You can read more about Preston's newest store here

Richard Arkwright's spinning machine which brought cotton mills to many northern English towns was invented in Preston.

1. Richard Arkwright invented his spinning machine while living in Preston

Behind the large wall seen on the right was the former works of the Preston Gaslight Company. This operation began in 1816 and gave Preston boasting rights to having been the first provincial town in England to have it's streets lit.

2. Preston was the first UK town to have its street lit by gas

Preston is the birthplace of teetotalism where Joseph Livesey in 1832 started his Temperance Movement.Livesey opened the first temperance hotel in 1833.

3. The first temperance hotel was opened in Preston

The first Mormon baptisms outside North America took place at the River Ribble in Preston.They were held on July 30, 1837, where nine individuals were baptised in the river, in the presence of a crowd of around 8,000 onlookers.

4. The first place in the UK where Mormon baptisms took place

