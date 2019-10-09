Folklore of Lancashire: Superstitions, manners, and customs from our county in the 1800s
Lancashire, like all other counties of England, has historically had its own peculiar superstitions, manners, and customs, which may or may not find parallels in those of other localities.
The following list of folklore of Lancashire was collected in 1851 by one Tattersall Wilkinson of Burnley, as exemplars of the time.
If a person's hair, when thrown into the fire, burns brightly, it is a sure sign that the individual will live long. The brighter the flame the longer life, and vice versa.
If black snails are seized by the horn and tossed over the left shoulder, the process will insure good luck to the person who performs it.
A crooked sixpence, or a copper coin with a hole through, are accounted lucky coins.
Cutting or paring the nails of the hands or feet on a Friday or Sunday, is very unlucky.
