Duke of Kent visits Lancaster veterans’ charity

The Duke of Kent paid a visit to a Lancaster charity’s veterans’ hub.

The Duke met former members of the armed forces and emergency services supported by FirstLight Trust.

They included regulars who attend fortnightly meet-ups at Sharpe’s on Market Street.

The Duke also met with those who raised sponsorship funds through running last year’s Bay Gateway, Morecambe 10km, Pilling 10km and members of Team Flight who raced 30 miles while carrying a 30lb pack through Exmoor during Storm Callum.

“It’s a real honour to have the highest-ranking officer of the British Army, the Field Marshal himself, come to find out more about our work,” said hub support coordinator Gary Parish and Team Flight’s leader.

“Lancaster was the third hub to be set up by FirstLight Trust but it’s the first to receive a royal visit.

“It’s also great for the local community’s support to be recognised in this way.

“We couldn’t have achieved half of what we have without the help of organisations and businesses such as Burnley FC, Strawberry Gardens Pub, The Market Cobbler, R. Preston’s Quality Butcher and countless others.”

The Duke of Kent graduated from Sandhurst and served as a second lieutenant and then a captain in the Royal Scots Greys.

He was stationed in Hong Kong and Cyprus. His Royal Highness is also the Honorary Air Chief Marshal for the RAF.