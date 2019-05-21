Downton Abbey-style 10-bedroom Ribble Valley mega-mansion sells for £2.5m
The UK's most famous pub chain, Wetherspoons, is famous for taking old buildings - most of them historic and beautiful - and reviving them to great effect and re-purposing them as public houses. Now I don't want to overplay how large and wonderful this house is, but put it this way: I'd be shocked if Tim Martin didn't take a look at Bramley Meade Hall.
A 10-bedroom extravaganza of a home, this property has it all. It looks like it belongs on Downton Abbey, it has an indoor swimming pool, and Christopher Columbus could get lost in the gardens. It is, to put it mildly, simply one of the best homes to exist this side of Buckingham Palace, and priced at £2.5m, the brand new owners (sale subject to contract) know it.
1. Reception
The home's enormous reception room features marble pillars and a lush carpeted staircase which has its original balustrade and handrails.