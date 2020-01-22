Crafts, choirs and your chance to commemorate. Here's five things to do today....

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Holocaust Memorial Day Talk

As part of the Holocaust Memorial Day programme, you can join this Community Discussion, today from 5.30pm at The Harris, Preston.

Chaired by the Cabinet Member for Communities and Social Justice, Councillor Nweeda Khan, there will be panellists from UCLan, Racial Equality Council, Disability North West, Faith Covenant and Preston City Council.

The discussion will be aimed at covering the lived experiences of people from the Preston area. Is Preston a safe and welcoming environment?

Admission is free, see www.harrismuseum.org.uk.

Craft & Chat

Everyone is welcome to join an afternoon of craft and chat, every Wednesday, 2-4pm at St. Michael’s Church Hall on Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble. It’s just £1 including refreshments. Call Janice Carney 01772 721191 for more details.

Steady On

‘Steady On’, the NHS advisers for slips, trips and falls will be attending the Genesis Cafe at Chorley Methodist Church on Gillibrand Walks in Chorley today, 1-3pm. There will be plenty of advice for keeping safe plus refreshments available.

Skylarks Choir

Warm up your vocal chords and join Skylarks for a sing, today at St Paul’s Church Hall, Church Lane, Farington Moss, Leyland PR26 6RD. Open from 10.30am for a cuppa, singing starts at 11am and continues until noon. Each session is £4.

Chinese New Year

There will be Chinese traditional dance, folk songs, acrobatics and the Grand Song of Dong tonight at the Media Factory on Cold Bath Street in Preston. Join UCLan Confucius Insitute to celebrate the year of the rat. See www.facebook.com/UCLANCI for more.