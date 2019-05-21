Children from Fulwood’s Harris Primary School spend a day in charge at the Harris museum, art gallery and library

Youngsters got to go backstage at the Harris to get an exclusive look behind the scenes.

Children at Fulwood’s Harris Primary School enjoyed VIP treatment after they chose to raise money for the makeover of the museum, art gallery and library.

Years five and six pupils spent yesterday at the historic building helping staff and volunteers look after museum collections including paintings and historical objects.

They also found out about a new children’s space, reviewed an exhibition and welcomed some of the 380,000 people who visit every year.

Chairman of the Friends of the Harris, Mary Grasar, said: “We were absolutely delighted to hear that children from Harris Primary School had chosen us as their charity of the year and are looking forward to welcoming them to the museum and library.

“It’s incredibly appropriate that they have chosen to support #HarrisYourPlace which will revitalise the 125 year old Harris to make it fit for the many hundreds of thousands of visitors to come.”

Now after the day out the students will be busy holding fundraisers to collect money for the cause.

Look out for fancy dress fun runs, a sponsored sing and sponsored silence event and a break the rules and crazy hair day.

Jared and Chenai, year six school council representatives, said: “The reasons for choosing the Friends of the Harris as our school charity included the links between Harris Primary School and Harris Museum throughout history and the fact that it is popular for all ages within the community.”

To find out more about the Friends of the Harris #HarrisYourPlace campaign, go to www.harrismuseum.org.uk/support-us