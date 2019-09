Calling all university freshers born in 2001: Here are all the #1 songs from the year of your birth

Have your say

With another batch of excited freshers heading off to start their university lives this month, Oxbridge researched and collated all of the #1 tracks from the year 2001 – the year that most of these new freshers were born – into a nostalgic Spotify playlist.

The full playlist can be found here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0ueEUWH4xSAbsSH1Zqt7MV?si=iso8ogRoT4W2MCHt3q5WSA

All #1 songs from 2001, listed in chronological order:

DECEMBER 17 2000 – JANUARY 6 2001 - CAN WE FIX IT - BOB THE BUILDER

JANUARY 7 – 13 - TOUCH ME - RUI DA SILVA FEATURING CASSANDRA

JANUARY 14 – 20 - LOVE DON'T COST A THING - JENNIFER LOPEZ

JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 3 - ROLLIN' - LIMP BIZKIT

FEBRUARY 4 – MARCH 3 - WHOLE AGAIN - ATOMIC KITTEN

MARCH 4 – 10 - IT WASN'T ME - SHAGGY

MARCH 11 – 17 - UPTOWN GIRL - WESTLIFE

MARCH 18 – APRIL 7 - PURE AND SIMPLE - HEAR'SAY

APRIL 8 – 21 - WHAT TOOK YOU SO LONG - EMMA BUNTON

APRIL 22 – 28 - SURVIVOR - DESTINY'S CHILD

APRIL 29 – MAY 5 - DON'T STOP MOVIN' - S CLUB 7

MAY 6 – 19 - IT'S RAINING MEN - GERI HALLIWELL

MAY 20 – 26 - DON'T STOP MOVIN' - S CLUB 7

MAY 27 – JUNE 2 - DO YOU REALLY LIKE IT - DJ PIED PIPER & THE MASTERS OF CEREMONIES

JUNE 3 – 23 ANGEL - SHAGGY FEATURING RAYVON

JUNE 24 – 30 - LADY MARMALADE - CHRISTINA AGUILERA/LIL' KIM/MYA/PINK

JULY 1 – 7 - THE WAY TO YOUR LOVE - HEAR'SAY

JULY 8 – 14 - ANOTHER CHANCE - ROGER SANCHEZ

JULY 15 – 28 - ETERNITY/THE ROAD TO MANDALAY - ROBBIE WILLIAMS

JULY 29 – AUGUST 11 - ETERNAL FLAME - ATOMIC KITTEN

AUGUST 12 – 18 - 21 SECONDS - SO SOLID CREW

AUGUST 19 – SEPTEMBER 1 - LET'S DANCE - FIVE

SEPTEMBER 2 – 8 - TOO CLOSE - BLUE

SEPTEMBER 9 – 15 - MAMBO NO 5 - BOB THE BUILDER

SEPTEMBER 16 – 22 - HEY BABY - DJ OTZI

SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 20 - CAN'T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD - KYLIE MINOGUE

OCTOBER 21 – NOVEMBER 10 - BECAUSE I GOT HIGH - AFROMAN

NOVEMBER 11 – 17 - QUEEN OF MY HEART - WESTLIFE

NOVEMBER 18 – 24 - IF YOU COME BACK - BLUE

NOVEMBER 25 – DECEMBER 1 - HAVE YOU EVER - S CLUB 7

DECEMBER 2 – DECEMBER 15 - GOTTA GET THRU THIS - DANIEL BEDINGFIELD

DECEMBER 16 – JANUARY 5 2002 - SOMETHIN' STUPID - ROBBIE WILLIAMS & NICOLE KIDMAN