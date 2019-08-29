Peter Kay drew bumper crowds in 2014

Blackpool Illuminations: These are just some of the celebrities who have turned on the famous lights

From stars of the silver screen to the world’s greatest racehorse, Blackpool has welcomed a stellar cast list of household names to turn on the resort’s illuminations over the years.

Here we look back at some of stars who pushed the resort's most famous switch.

TV favourite Alan Carr brings the laughter in 2009

1. Alan Carr

TV favourite Alan Carr brings the laughter in 2009
Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
pa
Buy a Photo
Take That star Gary Barlow turned on the lights in 1999

2. Gary Barlow

Take That star Gary Barlow turned on the lights in 1999
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Former Take That man Robbie Williams entertains the crowds in 2010

3. Robbie Williams

Former Take That man Robbie Williams entertains the crowds in 2010
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Keith Lemon switches on the 2011 illuminations

4. Keith Lemon

Keith Lemon switches on the 2011 illuminations
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5