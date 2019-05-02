Another 750 homes planned for former Whittingham Hospital site

Builders have revealed plans for up to 750 new homes at the former Whittingham Hospital site.

The proposals, from Homes England, include redeveloping the Whittingham and Goosnargh Sports and Social Club and also means building a new club house and car park, the retention of a bowling green, a new football pitch, tennis court, multi-use games area (MUGA) and event space.

Approximately 1.5 hectares of land will also be set aside for the delivery of a primary school and associated development.

Planning documents sent to Preston City Council (PCC) by agent Vincent Ryan state: “Land to the east of Henry Littler Way will be reserved for a new primary school, should Lancashire County Council, as Local Education Authority (LEA), deem it to be required.

“The area set aside for the school has been informed through discussions with the LEA and is agreed to be sufficient to accommodate a single form entry primary school and associated infrastructure, including car parking and play space.”

The site is designated for a mixed-use development of 650 dwellings within the Preston Local Plan (2015)

The application also seeks permission to redevelop a former waste water treatment works for up to three dwellings, landscaping, public open space and other on-site infrastructure.

The application site extends to 48.7 hectares and was once occupied by Whittingham Hospital. The original buildings were opened in 1873 and were known as ‘The Whittingham Asylum’.