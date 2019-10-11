9 fascinating photos of Preston Bus Station while the iconic building was still under construction

This month marks 50 years since Preston Bus Station was officially opened in the city.

Arguably the city's most iconic landmark, in the last 50 years the brutalist structure has faced numerous threats of demolition, become a listed building, and more recently been revamped. Here we look back at the very beginning, when the construction of one of the city’s most famous landmarks began.

Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

