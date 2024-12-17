7 exclusive pictures of Ed Sheeran when he played at the Mad Ferret in Preston

Published 17th Dec 2024

Thirteen years ago a relatively unknown singer appeared in Preston with his belongings in a bin bag.

He took to Twitter before a concert in the city, to ask if anyone would be kind enough to offer him a cup of tea and a shower before his unplugged gig.

And he's come a long way from The Mad Ferret in Preston, that's for sure.

The pop icon played a rammed sold out gig at the city pub - and clearly enjoyed it, playing for two hours and even leaving the stage to sit among the crowd and sing without a microphone. The big question is - were you there?

Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston

Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston | Kevin McGuinness

Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston

Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston | National World

Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston

Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston | Kevin McGuiness

Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston

Ed Sheeran performing at The Mad Ferret in Preston | National World

