He took to Twitter before a concert in the city, to ask if anyone would be kind enough to offer him a cup of tea and a shower before his unplugged gig.

And he's come a long way from The Mad Ferret in Preston, that's for sure.

The pop icon played a rammed sold out gig at the city pub - and clearly enjoyed it, playing for two hours and even leaving the stage to sit among the crowd and sing without a microphone. The big question is - were you there?

