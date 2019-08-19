44 pictures of Ashton on Ribble High School pupils in the 90s

38 pictures of Ashton on Ribble High School pupils in the 90s

We've been for a trip to our archives for a visit to memory lane.

These pictures were all taken by our photographers at Ashton on Ribble High School in Preston during the 90s.

Band practice before a tour of Ireland

Chairman of govenors Harold Dalton presents the keys to a new minibus to headteacher Harry Eccles

Andrew Robinson and Lee Cadwallader prepare for an American football match

Headteacher Graham Hewetson and pupils celebrate landing a top 50 place in a nationwide survey

