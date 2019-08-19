44 pictures of Ashton on Ribble High School pupils in the 90s

These pictures were all taken by our photographers at Ashton on Ribble High School in Preston during the 90s.

1. Ashton on Ribble High School Band practice before a tour of Ireland jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Ashton on Ribble High School Chairman of govenors Harold Dalton presents the keys to a new minibus to headteacher Harry Eccles jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Ashton on Ribble High School Andrew Robinson and Lee Cadwallader prepare for an American football match jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Ashton on Ribble High School Headteacher Graham Hewetson and pupils celebrate landing a top 50 place in a nationwide survey jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more