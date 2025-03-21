44 evocative images of Preston life, its people and places in 1948

Take a trip down memory lane.

Today’s destination? 1948 - way back in the depths of history at this point, but still a Preston which many will known and recognise.

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?

Take a look...

1. The Kings Arms Hotel. Stanley Street, Preston c. 1948

Syke Street & Avenham Lane, Preston 1948

2. Syke Street & Avenham Lane, Preston 1948

3. Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston, in 1948 flooded by the Ribble

4. A family peers into the window - showing an array of goods - of T.C. Hall & Co. Sporting Outfitters, based at 29 Church Street, Preston. This picture, from the LEP archives, dates from 1948.

