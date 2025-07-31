43 memorable photos capturing the best and worst of 70s life in the UK

From the DIY aesthetic of punk rock to the glittering excesses of glam rock and disco, via the cheeky chic of hotpants, the 70s had a bit of everything.

This retro photo gallery captures the best and worst of the 1970s in the UK, from music and fashion to political protest.

They show how Britain and Northern Ireland battled through power cuts and the three-day week, the petrol crisis in 1973 and the seemingly never-ending heatwave of 1976, and how we got to grips with new money when the nation went decimal in 1971.

They also chronicle some of the decade’s most memorable gigs by bands from the Sex Pistols to the Bay City Rollers, the bold designs in shades of orange and brown which dominated home decor back then, and the cars we drove.

Other popular modes of transport from the era are pictured too, from Chopper bicycles and roller skates to Space Hoppers and grass skiing.

The biggest stars of the day, the most addictive video games and a playground favourite familiar to anyone who grew up in the 70s also feature in this pictorial look back at an unforgettable decade.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? What do you think was the best and worst thing about the 70s? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . 5p haircuts A sign advertises haircuts for just 5p during the power cuts in February 1972 | Getty Images

2 . Space Invaders BBC Radio 1 presenter Dave Lee Travis helps Mandy Strong carry a Space Invaders arcade machine in November 1979. Strong had won the machine at a charity concert and it was presented to her by the DJ. | Getty Images

3 . Christmas sales Customers rush through the doors at a Debenhams department store as the post-Christmas sale begins in December 1975 | Getty Images