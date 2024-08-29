There’s nothing like digging out old school photos for a reminisce and - at times - a good giggle. And so, without further ado, here are some of our best archive pictures of Preston secondary schools back in the ‘90s.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1 . Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998 Photo: Kevin McGuinness National World Photo Sales

2 . Prince Charles with pupils from Moor Park High School at Marks and Spencers, Fishergate, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson National World Photo Sales

3 . Pupils from Fulwood High School, near Preston, who achieved 100% attendance. Pictured (bottom from left to right): Reena Modasiya, 16, Catherine Fell,15. Bottom (left to right): Philip Bathgate, 15, Frances Harris,16, and Mark Stevenson, 16 Photo: Ian Robinson National World Photo Sales