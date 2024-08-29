37 nostalgic throwback retro images of Preston high schools, teachers & students back in the 1990s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:38 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 08:52 BST

For anyone who grew up and went to school back in the 1990s, you’ve come to the right place.

There’s nothing like digging out old school photos for a reminisce and - at times - a good giggle. And so, without further ado, here are some of our best archive pictures of Preston secondary schools back in the ‘90s.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still fancy a bot more nostalgia or a few other trips down memory lane? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...

1. Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998 Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Prince Charles with pupils from Moor Park High School at Marks and Spencers, Fishergate, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Pupils from Fulwood High School, near Preston, who achieved 100% attendance. Pictured (bottom from left to right): Reena Modasiya, 16, Catherine Fell,15. Bottom (left to right): Philip Bathgate, 15, Frances Harris,16, and Mark Stevenson, 16 Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Mr Hutchinson, head teacher from Walton-le-Dale High School, Preston, with pupils (from left) Alan Parkinson, Layna Robinson, Kerrie Armistead, David Usman and Andrew Batt, all aged 12 years Photo: Archive

