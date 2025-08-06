35 wonderful memories of 1992 Preston - pictures capturing the lives of our city's people

Take a walk down memory lane as we go through the years.

In 1992 Preston was a Guild year – that once every 20 years event that celebrates everything the city is proud of. But that wasn’t the only thing going on, as can be seen in these pictures.

Six teenagers from South Ribble have made cassettes and video tapes of themselves to place in a time capsule for Preston Guild 1992. It will be kept unopened at Preston's Harris Museum until Friday, November 26, 2012

1. Preston in 1992

Preston in 1992

Residents of Lovat Road held a street party for Preston Guild

2. Preston in 1992

Preston in 1992

The Torchlight Procession goes through the town centre during the Preston Guild

3. Preston in 1992

Preston in 1992

These folk are gathered for a prize giving at Preston Market Hall. But what was it for?

4. Preston in 1992

Preston in 1992

