35 powerful nostalgic images of Preston which take you on a journey in time

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These wonderful old pictures show how Preston has changed over the decades

Take a trip down memory lane and flick through these nostalgic pictures of our city to see what it was like back in the day.

ICYMI: 39 pulse-raising nightlife pictures of pubs, clubs, and restaurants in Poulton back in the day

25 Preston photos which take you back to the 1980s to reveal the city and its people

19 amazing pictures which capture the changing face of Preston in the memorable era of the 1990s

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter.

St Georges Centre postcard 1960

1. 1960s Preston

St Georges Centre postcard 1960 Photo: send in

Photo Sales
Lancashire might well have been the last stronghold of steam, but diesels were still relatively early interlopers to this part of the world. Later Derby Lightweight car M50963 is leading a formation of at least 5 cars, as it stands in platform 5 at 8:40pm on 30 December 1960. An indication of the immense parcels trade at the station can be seen around the train. At this time around 70, 000 parcels were handled each week. (Tony Gillett)

2. 1960s Preston

Lancashire might well have been the last stronghold of steam, but diesels were still relatively early interlopers to this part of the world. Later Derby Lightweight car M50963 is leading a formation of at least 5 cars, as it stands in platform 5 at 8:40pm on 30 December 1960. An indication of the immense parcels trade at the station can be seen around the train. At this time around 70, 000 parcels were handled each week. (Tony Gillett) Photo: 3rd

Photo Sales
Readers may recognise this location – it is the junction of Lawson Street and Walker Street, Preston, and was photographed on December 5, 1960. Image copyright of The Lancashire Evening Post

3. 1960s Preston

Readers may recognise this location – it is the junction of Lawson Street and Walker Street, Preston, and was photographed on December 5, 1960. Image copyright of The Lancashire Evening Post Photo: LEP

Photo Sales
Elevated View of Preston Docks. June 13, 1960 Photographed from the top of Pyke's grain elevator.

4. 1960s Preston

Elevated View of Preston Docks. June 13, 1960 Photographed from the top of Pyke's grain elevator. Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PubsRestaurantsPrestonPoultonPeople
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice