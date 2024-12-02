34 heart-warming retro pictures of Christmas Nativity plays at Preston schools back in the 2000s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:21 BST

Is there anything quite as heart-warming as seeing your child in the school Nativity?

In honour of that wonderful time of year, we’ve delved into the archive to find the best Christmas pictures of school Nativities gone by, capturing the magic of the festive period.

So, while it may not be the time of year that traditionally sees kids learning their lines ahead of their school’s performance, we decided to buck the seasonal trend and take a look back at performances gone by.

Here are some of our best archive pics...

A colourful cast line up for the Longsands Primary School Nativity in 2006

1. 2000s Preston Nativities

A colourful cast line up for the Longsands Primary School Nativity in 2006 Photo: RETRO

The three wise men and shepherds visit Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in the traditional Nativity presented by St Ignatius Primary School

2. 2000s Preston Nativities

The three wise men and shepherds visit Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in the traditional Nativity presented by St Ignatius Primary School Photo: RETRO

The juniors classes at St Bernard's Primary School present Peace Child

3. 2000s Preston Nativities

The juniors classes at St Bernard's Primary School present Peace Child Photo: RETRO

Schoolchildren from Roebuck Primary School performing 'The Christmas Star' in 2008

4. 2000s Preston Nativities

Schoolchildren from Roebuck Primary School performing 'The Christmas Star' in 2008 Photo: RETRO

