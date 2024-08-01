So why not take a trip down memory lane with our collection of archive pictures featuring Preston’s libraries, swimming pools, and hospitals down the decades?
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1. Coronation Celebrations, Saul Street Baths, Preston, 1953. Tom Finney officiates at the prize giving ceremony.
2. A group of young dancers stole the show at an ethnic cultural day. Youngsters from the Hindu and Gujurati centre in South Meaodw Lane, Preston, performed three ancient Indian dances at the town's Harris Library. It was part of a special day of events including story-telling in Urdu and Gujurat, a display of books and traditional dress, and an ethnic music recital
3. Hundreds of schoolchildren from all over Lancashire took part in a programme of carol singing at civic buildings and churches throughout the town. Some of the children are pictured above, singing at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery
4. Nearly 100 children made quite a splash when they took to the water at a special life-saving gala at Preston's Saul Street Baths. It is the first time that the annual event organised by the Lancashire branch of the Royal Lifesaving Society has been held outside Blackpool
