32 effortlessly cool retro pics to take you back to 1990s Preston, from blind dates and fancy dress to golf

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:43 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 12:45 BST

For many people, the 1990s was the peak era.

With that in mind, we thought it’d be lovely for countless readers to get the chance to go back in time to the early years of that heady and beloved decade. Without further ado, here are some of our very best retro archive pictures from Preston in 1992 and 1993.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

1. It's behind you! Schoolchildren jumped in fright when their dinner ladies turned into monsters. Kitchen staff at Ribbleton Avenue Infants School, Preston, decided to join in the horror of the children's "wild things" project for the week

National World

2. Six teenagers from South Ribble have made cassettes and video tapes of themselves to place in a time capsule for Preston Guild 1992. It will be kept unopened at Preston's Harris Museum until Friday, November 26, 2012

National World

3. These havoc-making hens were part of an advertising gimmick to boost trade at Dixie Fried Chicken takeaway restaurant in Preston. Stunned shoppers were stopped in their tracks as the pair provided the wackiest sight of the Easter holiday.

National World

4. A dozen drama-mad Preston children are to take to the stage in a production of modern folk tale Eric the Viking. And the budding actors and actresses are to work with Peter Duncan, former presenter of TV's Blue Peter and Duncan's Dares. The talented teenagers attended auditions at Preston's Guild Hall

National World

