We’ve been through our archives and found pictures of a number hostelries that have disappeared from the Preston landscape over the years – some have been demolished, many turned into flats – but they will always live on in our memories. Sadly, there are certainly nowhere near the amount of pubs as there was years back.
The Theatre Hotel held a prime location of Fishergate. It was demolished in 1960 and replaced by a new building (seen here). It was then completely refurbished in the 1980s only to be suddenly closed and demolished in October 1987. It was bought to make way for the new development in the area comprising of the Fishergate Centre and other shops | National World
Another one on the student circuit was The Lamb and Packet on the Adelphi roundabout. The Lamb and Packet dates back to at least 1807, although it was rebuilt 12 feet further back in 1877 when Friargate was widened. It shut its doors in 2017. The premises is owned by the University of Central Lancashire | National World
The Unicorn Pub, on North Road called last orders in August 2017 after 200 years of pulling pints. It was previously the Cattle Market Tavern after the livestock mart which operated next door, but later changed its name to the Unicorn after the market was replaced by a school and terraced streets. It is currently being redeveloped into serviced apartments intended for short-term use | National World
The Boatman Arms was situated on Marsh Lane. Known at the time of closure as The Fighting Cock, it was demolished to make way for student accommodation called Boatmans House. The Fighting Cock was another pub frequented by students | National World
