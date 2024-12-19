Rationing was still in place, and many towns and cities were rebuilding after the devastation of World War II. The era saw the birth of the National Health Service (NHS), signaling a shift towards social welfare and healthcare reforms that reshaped British society.
Culturally, the arts began to thrive again, with the reopening of theaters and the resurgence of film and music. Sporting events were gradually revived, with football gaining momentum as a unifying force. In Preston, Deepdale Stadium was a hub of excitement as the local football team, Preston North End, remained a focal point of the community.
1. This was the scene, back in 1947, of The Chaser at Silcock Brothersâ Autodrome, Preston Whit Fair. The photo was taken on the Flag Market, and Preston Cenotaph can be seen on the top right. Many thanks to John Silcock, of J E Silcock Amusements for todayâs Looking Back. Please send your nostalgic photos to [email protected]
2. Fishergate, Preston c. 1946
3. Fishergate, Preston. July 22, 1946
Forties fashions in Fishergate.
From L to R: Marjorie Ritchie, Danny Ritchie, Edna Snape, Annie Snape and Albert Hornby.
Image kindly provided by Jean Hague.
4. Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946
