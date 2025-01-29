It was home to TVR, the maverick sports car maker that turned heads and rattled rivals. Founded in 1947, TVR built wild, lightweight beasts with snarling engines and fearless styling.
They were pole position at national car rallies, turned the heads of the famous and one even beat a McLaren in speed.
These amazing retro photos celebrate the legacy of TVR in Blackpool, including the choices of the famous. The factory in Bristol Avenue closed years ago and now its being pulled down, removing tangible proof of a lost era.
