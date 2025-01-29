25 fantastic pics of TVR super cars built in Blackpool including famous owners David Beckham and Keith Flint

Published 29th Jan 2025

Back in the golden days of British motoring, Blackpool wasn’t just about seaside amusements.

It was home to TVR, the maverick sports car maker that turned heads and rattled rivals. Founded in 1947, TVR built wild, lightweight beasts with snarling engines and fearless styling.

They were pole position at national car rallies, turned the heads of the famous and one even beat a McLaren in speed.

These amazing retro photos celebrate the legacy of TVR in Blackpool, including the choices of the famous. The factory in Bristol Avenue closed years ago and now its being pulled down, removing tangible proof of a lost era.

David Beckham's TVR - posh.

David Beckham's TVR - posh. | Guy Patrick

TVR worker John Whitehead with the new TVR Cerbera speed 12 the worlds fastest production car which has been unveiled at their factory in Bispham

TVR worker John Whitehead with the new TVR Cerbera speed 12 the worlds fastest production car which has been unveiled at their factory in Bispham | National World

Caption was - TVR, based in Blackpool, display their new V12 sports car with its 7.7 litre enigne and retail value of Â£150.000 at the London Lotor Show at Earls Courts

Caption was - TVR, based in Blackpool, display their new V12 sports car with its 7.7 litre enigne and retail value of Â£150.000 at the London Lotor Show at Earls Courts | National World

Coleen Nolan and TVR

Coleen Nolan and TVR | National World

