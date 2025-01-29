It was home to TVR, the maverick sports car maker that turned heads and rattled rivals. Founded in 1947, TVR built wild, lightweight beasts with snarling engines and fearless styling.

They were pole position at national car rallies, turned the heads of the famous and one even beat a McLaren in speed.

These amazing retro photos celebrate the legacy of TVR in Blackpool, including the choices of the famous. The factory in Bristol Avenue closed years ago and now its being pulled down, removing tangible proof of a lost era.

TVR worker John Whitehead with the new TVR Cerbera speed 12 the worlds fastest production car which has been unveiled at their factory in Bispham

TVR, based in Blackpool, display their new V12 sports car with its 7.7 litre enigne and retail value of Â£150.000 at the London Lotor Show at Earls Courts