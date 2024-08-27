Steeped in history with some of the original rides still thrilling visitors, it's the place tourists head to. The photos, mostly plucked from the mighty Getty archive, are rarely seen and provide an insight into the attraction in years gone by.
A great scene of Blackpool seafront, taken from the Pleasure Beach 1946-c1955. The Casino next to the Pleasure Beach can be seen. Built in 1937-40 by Joseph Emberton, it was circular in plan with a thin tower. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images
A football team from Belgium viewing the Pleasure Beach from the roof of the new Casino (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Young evacuees from Manchester and Salford enjoying themselves on the aeroplane ride pretending to bomb Berlin, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | Getty Images
11th May 1939: The glassed-in circular staircase at the new casino on the Blackpool pleasure beach, England | Getty Images
