'I wish I could step back in time' 19 rare Blackpool Pleasure Beach photos from the Getty archives

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:17 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 14:43 BST

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is iconic in its own right.

Steeped in history with some of the original rides still thrilling visitors, it's the place tourists head to. The photos, mostly plucked from the mighty Getty archive, are rarely seen and provide an insight into the attraction in years gone by.

A great scene of Blackpool seafront, taken from the Pleasure Beach 1946-c1955. The Casino next to the Pleasure Beach can be seen. Built in 1937-40 by Joseph Emberton, it was circular in plan with a thin tower. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach nostalgia

A great scene of Blackpool seafront, taken from the Pleasure Beach 1946-c1955. The Casino next to the Pleasure Beach can be seen. Built in 1937-40 by Joseph Emberton, it was circular in plan with a thin tower. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A football team from Belgium viewing the Pleasure Beach from the roof of the new Casino (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Blackpool Pleasure Beach nostalgia

A football team from Belgium viewing the Pleasure Beach from the roof of the new Casino (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Young evacuees from Manchester and Salford enjoying themselves on the aeroplane ride pretending to bomb Berlin, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach nostalgia

Young evacuees from Manchester and Salford enjoying themselves on the aeroplane ride pretending to bomb Berlin, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | Getty Images

11th May 1939: The glassed-in circular staircase at the new casino on the Blackpool pleasure beach, England

4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach nostalgia

11th May 1939: The glassed-in circular staircase at the new casino on the Blackpool pleasure beach, England | Getty Images

